Barbecue chef Ed Randolph revives Handsome Devil restaurant

Ed Randolph, an award-winning barbecue chef and 2019 champion on the Food Network series “Chopped,” has revived his Handsome Devil in Newburgh after a nearly three-year absence.

The new 5,400-square-foot barbecue-focused restaurant opened at 3 Corwin Court over the weekend, selling out on its Saturday opening and switching to takeout only on Sunday as food supplies began to run low. Randolph had an earlier version of Handsome Devil at 21 Lakeside Road in Newburgh, but that establishment closed in January 2018 after nearly six years in operation.

Randolph’s original Handsome Devil was cited by Food Network in 2017 as Best BBQ Champions during the NYC Food & Wine Festival. Randolph and his wife, Noelle, co-authored two best-selling barbecue cookbooks.

“I believe in barbecue,” Randolph said on the Handsome Devil website. “As comfort food and health food, as a cuisine of both solace and celebration … I believe that if you don’t make a mess when you’re eating, then you are not doing it right.”