Brynwood Golf & Country Club being renovated and rebranded as Summit Club at Armonk

The Brynwood Golf & Country Club is in the midst of a transformation and will be rebranded The Summit Club at Armonk, with plans to reopen in April 2021.

Renovation work is being overseen by architect Rees Jones, whose master plan will bring “significant upgrades and new design features to the golf course,” according to the club. The current project is the first phase of a complete transformation of the property that will include extensive recreational and fitness amenities, a new clubhouse and 73 luxury condominium residences.

“The Summit Club is being designed as a 21st century lifestyle community with a focus on golf, tennis, fitness and wellness within a resort-like environment,” Jeffrey B. Mendell, managing partner, said in a statement. “Members will enjoy first-class hospitality and services similar to being on a great vacation without leaving home.”

Improvements include three new holes on the back nine; the rebuilding of all fairway and green-side bunkers along with the adjustment of some bunker locations to give players additional shot options; reshaping of several greens to create green-side chipping areas; and the reshaping of a number of landing zones on a few holes to improve their playability.

The Summit Club at Armonk course will play to 6,700 yards from the back tees with a par of 71. The golf range and suite of practice facilities also are being upgraded.