Price of Paul Simon’s New Canaan estate cut by $2M, can be yours for $11.9M

Paul Simon has knocked $2 million off the asking price of his nearly 32-acre New Canaan property, bringing its price to $11.9 million.

The singer-songwriter bought the property in 2002 for $16.5 million.

The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom house at 82 Brookwood Lane consists of 7,025 square feet and was built in 1938. It sits on 31.79 acres, which includes a secluded 2,400-square-foot guest cottage.

In 2020, the home’s assessment was dropped to $10.15 million, which brought its annual property tax bill down to $184,324, according to realtor.com.