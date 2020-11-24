HomeServe USA acquires Arizona HVAC firm

HomeServe USA, a Norwalk-based provider of home emergency repair service plans, has acquired Dukes of Air LLC, an HVAC services provider based in Mesa, Arizona.

Dukes of Air is the third company in the greater Phoenix area acquired by HomeServe since 2019 and the fourth HVAC services provider it has bought this year.

Dukes of Air was founded in 2013 by the married couple of John and Tonya Kubacki and has a 30-person workforce. It was named as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2020. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Dukes is an exceptional company that, in only seven years, has earned a remarkable, impressive and award-winning reputation for high quality customer service in the residential HVAC industry,” Rob DiPietro, HomeServe’s managing director of HVAC, said in a statement.