Greenwich Hospital, citing new Covid wave, restricts visitors

In view of the rising Covid-19 infections levels, Greenwich Hospital will restrict most visitors at the hospital and its outpatient facilities beginning today.

The restriction includes exceptions for maternity patients, children who are patients, patients for whom end-of-life is imminent, NICU patients and patients with disabilities. However, the hospital stated visitors for these patients can only be admitted at the discretion of the patient’s clinical team. Visitors who are ill will not be permitted into the hospital.

“We know in-person visits provide support and reassurance and we understand that visitation restrictions can be very unsettling to patients and family members alike,” the hospital said in a statement. “Our teams are committed to maintaining a compassionate connection virtually between patients and their loved ones to reduce this burden.”

The hospital stated that visitors could “remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.”