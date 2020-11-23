Westchester IDA backs $200M Morgan Stanley project

A project by Morgan Stanley that the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) reports represents an investment of not less than $200 million won the agency’s backing today with final approval of financial incentives.

Morgan Stanley will be undertaking a multiyear renovation of its corporate office complex at 2000 Westchester Ave. in the town of Harrison.

Morgan Stanley has occupied the majority of the 750,000 square-foot building, which is on a 107-acre site. It is planning a comprehensive interior redesign, renovation and additional investment. The complex was built in 1977 and formerly served as the world headquarters of Texaco.

The IDA approved a sales tax exemption in the approximate range of $6.5 million to $13 million, the final value of which will depend on the final scope of the project. Morgan Stanley also is seeking a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement with the town that currently is being negotiated. The value of the PILOT would be between $3 million and $8 million.

According to an economic benefit analysis prepared for the IDA by Camoin Associates, from 700 to 1,100 jobs would be created as a result of the project, while from 1,200 to 1,350 current employees will be retained. It is estimated the project will result in approximately 923 construction jobs.

The analysis estimates property and sales tax benefits to the town and county could be as high as approximately $43 million over 10 years.

At the IDA’s Oct. 8 meeting, Dan Haggarty, managing director of Morgan Stanley, spoke about the project. He explained that the goal of the project is to improve the workplace of the employees as well as improve amenities, such as increasing the size and design of the conference and meeting rooms.

The project will include improving the lighting and paving in the parking and drop-off areas. He said they are considering a walkway from the parking lot, a new solar field to assist with energy efficiency and upgrading the lobby. The renovation would also update the fitness center and provide physical therapy rooms and a health center. Additional amenities would include an ATM, a small convenience store, upgrading the company’s TV studios, and other areas for employees and visitors.

Morgan Stanley bought the property in 2002 and there is a tenant who is there through May 2027. Morgan Stanley was considering several locations around the country in which to consolidate its wealth management group. Some key considerations have been cost of construction, tax benefits that are available, and abatement of property taxes.

In 2013, Morgan Stanley installed a solar panel array at the site, which produces approximately 1 million kilowatt hours of electrical energy annually. Morgan Stanley has set a goal of achieving LEED Gold designation for the renovated workplace.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Today’s important vote by the IDA reaffirms Westchester County’s reputation as having a business-friendly climate where companies both large and small can prosper and grow. We applaud Morgan Stanley for their significant investment in our county that will create and retain thousands of well-paying jobs. In today’s difficult economy, this is great news indeed.”

Joan McDonald, who is the county’s director of operations and also chairs the IDA, said, “The financial incentives approved today for Morgan Stanley will result in significant and long-term benefits for Westchester County and its ability to attract new businesses. Today’s vote also demonstrates the critically important role that the Westchester IDA plays in the economic strength and vitality of our county.”