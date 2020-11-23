Westport Young Woman’s League partners with businesses to support community during holidays

The Westport Young Woman’s League has launched a new campaign, “Look Good, Feel Good & Do Good!”, to help support the local community during the holiday season.

Partnering with Westport businesses Pure Barre, Row House, and Salon Paul Michael, the WYWL’s mission is to “keep people motivated and inspire and empower them to live their best life every day,” said WYWL President Monique Hodges.

Hodges said that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization had to rethink its approach to events and how to connect with the community.

“We know our supporters may not be celebrating in the same ways they have in the past, and as we continue to stay close to home, we felt that it was important to shift our approach and also invite our members and patrons to support local businesses, the fabric of our community as we raise funds for our Community Grant Program,” said WYWL Vice President Janet Battey Dzienkonski.

Through Dec. 31, 15% of a workout package at either Pure Barre and/or Row House, or an appointment at Salon Paul Michael, by any new customer will be donated to WYWL in support of its Community Grant Program.

“Restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have forced the Westport Young Woman’s League to rethink our approach to fundraising, including postponing several events like our annual spring Minute Man Race, a 10K and 5K run/walk and moving others into a virtual environment like Craft Westport,” noted WYWL Fund Development Manager Julianne Bochinski. “These established fundraising events allowed us to distribute $80,000 in grants in 2019 and over $4.2 million since our inception in 1956 to community and/or education-based charities and non-profits throughout Fairfield County.”