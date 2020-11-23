Greenwich’s GoodSam Foods debuts chocolate line

GoodSam Foods has announced a chocolate line designed to satisfy a consumer’s sweet tooth and commitment to sustainability.

According to the Greenwich-headquartered company, the products are vegan and keto-friendly, made with organic and non-GMO ingredients along with no added sugar. GoodSam sources its cocoa products from Colombia through direct trade practices designed to benefit the indigenous communities that harvest the cocoa.

The new line will initially feature a chocolate bar in three flavors – Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Nibs and Dark Chocolate & Mint – and will expand later in the month with dark chocolate baking chips and a selection of candy-coated almonds, cashews and peanuts. The products will be available exclusively on the Thrive Market e-commerce site.

“We want consumers to enjoy GoodSam products without feeling guilty about what they are eating or how it was produced,” said Heather K. Terry, the company’s co-founder.

“Not only are good-for-you ingredients a priority, but also how we grow and source those ingredients. We believe in biodiversity that supports regenerative systems. We do not see GoodSam as a candy brand, rather a small farmer brand.”