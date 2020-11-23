WWE teams with Credit One Bank in marketing partnership

Stamford-headquartered WWE has signed a multiyear partnership with Credit One Bank that encompasses financial services and entertainment marketing.

According to the companies, a new WWE-themed credit card will be created and Credit One Bank messaging will be incorporated into the WWE broadcast and digital presentations. The companies will also team on offering benefits and customer experiences for current and future Credit One Bank card members.

“We are proud to partner with Credit One Bank on this multifaceted partnership which will provide exciting opportunities for WWE fans and Credit One card members,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE chief brand officer. “We are confident the WWE universe will enjoy the offerings we are creating as part of this integrated campaign.”