IBM launches program to expand IT job opportunities

IBM has rolled out an IT Infrastructure apprenticeship accelerator program designed to recruit and develop candidates from across the U.S. who have no previous experience working in the technology field.

The program, which is part of the IBM Z skills initiative, is designed to expand opportunities for diverse communities. The program was developed in collaboration with Franklin Apprenticeships and the Urban Institute. Apprentices will receive learning paths that include more than 300 hours of virtual training, access to IBM-focused subject matter expertise and mentorship from IBM managers.

The Armonk-headquartered IBM added that M&T Bank will be the inaugural employer partner for this program, with plans to hire 10 apprentices from the Buffalo, New York area for an anticipated start in January.

“As companies accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud, unlocking the full value of digital transformation, including resiliency, security, and application modernization will require cultivating a vibrant, skilled and inclusive workforce,” said Meredith Stowell, vice president at IBM Z Ecosystem.

“IBM created this accelerator program to help our ecosystem grow these skills, not only with the inaugural employers but as a scalable model to help simplify apprenticeship adoption for clients and provide another path to a sustainable, diverse workforce.”