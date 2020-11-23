Survey: Restaurant and bar patrons are not flocking back to their favorite places

Survey: Restaurant and bar patrons are not flocking back to their favorite...

Restaurant and bar patrons remain extremely cautious about returning to the favorite hangouts while the Covid-19 pandemic continues, according to a survey released by Norwalk-headquartered Inspira Marketing Group.

In a poll of 893 adults conducted during the week of Oct. 19, the survey found 81% of respondents were going to bars and restaurants once a week or more prior to the pandemic, but only 40% of respondents were still patronizing those businesses since they reopened for business.

Some establishments are attracting more patrons than others: Respondents cited their continued support of casual dining restaurants (48.6%) and neighborhood bars (30.5%), while less consumer traffic was heading to craft bars (6.2%), sports bars (5.7%) and fine dining restaurants (5.3%).

Approximately 12% of respondents said they have not been back to their favorite restaurants and bars since reopening, with almost two-thirds of that share stating they felt it isn’t worth the health risk.

Dating habits have also changed consumer habits, 38.4% of respondents citing romantic meals as their least important reason for venturing out.

Despite the arrival of colder weather, 90.7% of respondents said they would continue to go out if bars and restaurants provided safe outdoor seating in the winter months, with heaters (85.8%) and partially enclosed outdoor tents (67.2%) cited as the main solutions to accommodate outdoor service.

As for take-out and delivery, that remains a popular choice, with 35% of respondents calling for their meals once a week and 24% calling more than once a week.