NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITALS TEAM UP WITH FEEDING WESTCHESTER

NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP) is working with Feeding Westchester to provide at-risk families in Peekskill and Mount Vernon with healthy food. The two organizations recently launched the Food Farmacy Program, which provides bags of nourishing, healthy food and staples to 120 area families. NewYork-Presbyterian’s Food Farmacy Program is a prevention program that addresses food insecurity to help improve health outcomes. Individuals with nutritional…