CSCU names McBride interim president

Jane McBride Gates, onetime Vice President for Academic Affairs at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, has been named interim president of the vice president for academic affairs at Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

Gates, who has been CSCU’s provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs since 2016, will succeed Mark Ojakian, who is retiring on Dec. 31.

“I appreciate the confidence of the Board of Regents and the opportunity to serve the CSCU system during a transitional period,” Gates said in a written statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with the presidents, CEOs, faculty, staff, and students. I express my profound gratitude to President Mark Ojakian who has demonstrated remarkable capabilities, commitment, and vision to fulfill the mission of the CSCU system.”

Gates joined CSCU in 2011 from WestConn.

“CSCU is fortunate to have Dr. Gates, someone with sterling academic experience and leadership skills, ready to serve as system president on an interim basis,” CSCU Board of Regents Chairman Matt Fleury said in a written statement. “The board has made clear its commitment to aggressively pursuing policies to promote equity in outcomes within our colleges and universities.”

Gates takes over at a challenging time for CSCU. Ojakian’s controversial “Students First” plan to merge its 12 community colleges into a single institution called Connecticut State Community College is still working its way towards approval by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

Former Norwalk Community College President David Levinson was named acting president for all 12 colleges in May.