Hitachi America HQ in Tarrytown sold

What had been the headquarters for Hitachi America Ltd. at 50 Prospect Ave. in Tarrytown has been sold to Alexander B Realty LLC, a New York limited liability company with an address in the Bronx.

According to documents filed with the Westchester County Clerk’s office, the consideration was $4 million.

The property had been listed for sale by various real estate agencies as an investment opportunity and had been promoted as having possibilities for a wide variety of uses including maintaining the current office use, a research park, medical and clinical uses and as an educational campus.

One real estate agency indicated that the property was assessed at $6,977,600.

The 51,030-square-foot office building is located on approximately 12.89 acres of land close to the Mario Cuomo Bridge spanning the Hudson River. It also is close to the New York State Thruway, Route 9 and I-287. There are views of the Hudson River from various points on the property and within the building.

The property has 206 paved parking spaces. The building was described as being been built in the late 1950s and as having been renovated in 1983.

Hitachi had received support from Westchester County’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA) in connection with its use of the Tarrytown site for its headquarters. This included the IDA floating approximately $9 million in bonds to finance acquisition of the property, which was then leased back to Hitachi.

Hitachi America Ltd. now shows its U. S. headquarters as being in Santa Clara, California. It is a subsidiary of the Japanese company Hitachi Ltd. and is involved in producing a broad range of power and industrial equipment and services, a particle therapy system, automotive products and consumer and industrial electronics.

A source who was familiar with the transaction said it was unclear whether the company will continue having a presence in Tarrytown, although the telephone number listed for Hitachi in Tarrytown still was operational with an automated system answering when it was called this morning.