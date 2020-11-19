Quintet of new leasing deals at Stamford Plaza

Real estate investment firm RFR has announced approximately 35,000 square feet of leasing activity in five new deals at Stamford Plaza.

Two of the tenants are relocating from New York City, another is relocating within Stamford, and the others are significantly expanding their footprints within Stamford Plaza.

Clear Harbor Asset Management signed a 4,419-square-foot lease at One Stamford Plaza and will be relocating from New York. Penny Wickey at Saugatuck Commercial represented Clear Harbor in the deal.

Equinox Partners leased 3,716 square feet at Three Stamford Plaza, represented by William Montague of Cushman & Wakefield. The firm will be relocating from New York.

Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP (SFG) will be relocating to One Stamford Plaza from another building in Stamford after signing a 4,324-square-foot lease. Timothy Rorick, Brian Goldman, and Ross Perlman of Newmark Knight Frank represented SFG.

Two existing Stamford Plaza tenants significantly expanded their requirements. Cara Therapeutics leased an additional 11,685 square feet at Four Stamford Plaza, represented by John Hannigan and Adam Cognetta of Choyce Peterson, while Loxo Oncology expanded by 9,716 square feet at Two Stamford Plaza, represented by Paul Kauffman of JLL.

RFR credited its recently completed improvement plan as part of the reason for the flurry of deals. The company engaged Stamford-based CPG Architects to reimagine lobbies of 3 Stamford Plaza and 4 Stamford Plaza. The renovation added the new, 130-seat Terrace Café, designed by Meaghan Apfel’s Carnelian Studio and operated by international catering firm Guckenheimer.

“Many tenants are embracing Stamford as an alternative to New York and others are choosing to expand their existing offices here, and we’re pleased that several prominent users have chosen Stamford Plaza,” said RFR’s Margaret Carlson, portfolio manager. “Our recent investments in the property were conceived and completed before the pandemic, and we believe the improvements positioned us especially well to capture the growing demand.”

Carlson represented RFR in the transactions, along with Cushman & Wakefield, exclusive leasing agents for Stamford Plaza.