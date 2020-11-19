Tommy Hilfiger sells Greenwich mansion at $47.5M listing price

After two months on the market, designer Tommy Hilfiger has sold his Greenwich mansion for its $47.5 million listing price.

Hilfiger acquired the 22-acre property at 30 John St. in 2010 for $31.3 million. According to a New York Post report citing an unnamed source, the sale was transacted “after just four showings, and three great offers.”

The 11,295-square-foot home was built in 1939 for real estate developer Charles Paterno and later became the residence of financier and art collector Joseph Hirshhorn. The residence has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools, and the grounds include gazebos, a greenhouse and 180-degree views of the Long Island Sound and New York City skyline.

With the sale of the property, Hilfiger and his wife, former model-turned-designer Dee Ocleppo, will be relocating from Connecticut to Palm Beach, Florida.