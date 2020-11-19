Paul Lemmo to become next president at Sikorsky

Sikorsky Aircraft has appointed Paul Lemmo as its next president, succeeding Dan Schultz, who is scheduled to retire at the beginning of 2021.

Lemmo is vice president of integrated warfare systems and sensors at the Stratford-based Lockheed Martin subsidiary. Jon Rambeau, vice president of C6ISR, will move into Lemmo’s current position and Gregg Bauer, vice president for undersea warfare, will inherit Rambeau’s role.

Schultz joined Lockheed Martin in 2006 as vice president and general manager of the Ship and Aviation Systems line of business, and became Sikorsky president in 2015. Prior to joining Lockheed, he served on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps as the program manager for the Joint V-22 Osprey Program.