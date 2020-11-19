WCSU cites Covid threat in cancelling winter sports season

Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) has cancelled its winter sports season, citing the public health safety issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, WCSU’s Department of Athletics and Recreational Sports noted that in the face of “the continued prevalence of the virus at the regional and national levels,” the school decided that its men’s and women’s basketball teams and its men’s and women’s swimming and diving athletic teams would not participate in intercollegiate competition for the 2020-21 season.

No decision has been made on whether the WCSU student athletes would compete in 2021-22 intercollegiate competitions, with the school stating that it would “confer with the NCAA, and the Little East Conference regarding subsequent decisions.”

The school added that the members of the impacted teams will be able to participate in athletic training and development activities when they return to the Danbury campus in January.

“Our winter student athletes are being asked to make additional sacrifices for the health and safety of themselves and the community that surrounds them,” said Director of Athletics and Recreation Lori R. Mazza. “This difficult decision was not made in haste because we know it will cause such disappointment for our athletes, but I also know the resilience of each and every one of our student athletes and look forward to the day when WestConn athletics is back in its truest form.”