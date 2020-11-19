Stratford’s Athletic Brewing Co. takes ‘Brewer of the Year’ honors

Athletic Brewing Co. has won the top prize across all North American brewers and been named “Brewer of the Year” by the International Beer Challenge (IBC) 2020.

In addition to the top honor, the IBC named the Stratford non-alcoholic brewer’s Free Wave IPA both its Supreme Champion Beer and Best No & Low Alcohol Beer.

“We are humbled by this award because our beers stand out beyond the non-alcoholic category and are rated on par with some of the greatest beers ever brewed,” said Athletic Co-founder and Head Brewer John Walker.

“In just three short years, we have elevated Athletic beers to the pinnacle of the industry,” declared Co-founder Bill Shufelt. “Not only are we changing people’s impressions of non-alcoholic beer, but we are opening up new occasions for beer, and most importantly taking non-alcoholic beers out of the penalty box.”

According to Stastista, the global non-alcoholic beer market is valued at about $18 billion, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, reaching a value of about $25 billion by 2024.