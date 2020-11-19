Three local eateries cited in Esquire’s 2020 ranking of best new restaurants

Three regional restaurants – two in Westchester and one in Dutchess County – have been hailed by Esquire magazine in its 2020 listing of the nation’s best new restaurants.

The magazine offered a list of 23 startup eateries, with Tarrytown’s Goosefeather ranked in 15th place. Jeff Gordinier, Esquire’s food and drinks editor and author of the listing, noted Chef Dan Talde’s relocation from Brooklyn to Westchester and praised his Hong Kong-inspired menu and his decision to shake “the canon with all kinds of farm-to-tabley and pub-grubish twists: ribs of sweet summer corn dusted with Chinese five-spice powder, kung pao chicken wings that you dunk in a tub of buttermilk ranch, crab rice that’s got more layers than a Christopher Nolan movie.”

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, located in Pocantico Hills, was cited by Esquire as the “Restaurant Reinvention of the Year,” citing the establishment’s ability to quickly pivot in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic’s tumult.

“Dan Barber and his Michelin-starred team innovated in part by using beauty to inspire us: museum-worthy boxes of berries and flowers, picnics that gave people a moment to relish food and serenity in fresh air,” the magazine said. “Now Barber is taking the realignments a step further, surrendering his role in the kitchen in 2021 so that a diverse lineup of chefs from around the world can have access to the resources of Stone Barns and connect with a wider audience. This is how you do it.”

Also receiving Esquire’s nod was the Amenia-based Troutbeck, which was hailed as the “Best New Restaurant on an Estate That Opened in 1765” – a reference to the historic 250-acre estate hotel where the same-named restaurant is located.

“Chef Gabe McMackin, formerly of the Finch in Brooklyn, has taken over the kitchen and brought an impressively experienced crew along with him, and they’re winging it each night with I-wanna-eat-that dishes that celebrate the bounty of surrounding farms,” the magazine said.