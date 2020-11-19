Big Y planning to hire over 1,000 workers

Big Y is looking to hire over 1,000 people in all areas of its Connecticut and Massachusetts grocery outlets.

The Springfield, Massachusetts chain said openings include bakery, meat and seafood, food service and deli department managers and assistant department managers, overnight stocking clerks, and part-time positions in all departments.

The company has 12,000 employees in 85 locations throughout the two states, including 71 supermarkets and 12 gas and convenience stores.

According to the chain, benefits include flexible work shifts to accommodate parents, retirees, seniors, and high school and college students.

“It is not unusual to support changing shifts to accommodate sports teams’ games and practices, exams, remote learning and family life events,” said Kecia Bossie, Big Y’s employment manager. “Big Y is the perfect working environment for students, retirees, caregivers and others seeking flexible shifts and excellent benefits.”