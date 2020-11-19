Yonkers affordable housing project receives $7.85M in construction financing

The 178 Warburton at The Ridgeway development in Yonkers has received approximately $7.85 million in construction financing from a variety of sources.

The project, which recently broke ground at 178 Warburton St., will consist of 81 mixed-income rental apartments for households between 30% and 90% of the area median income (AMI).

The Ridgeway project is part of a six-phase master plan to redevelop Cottage Place Gardens, and will ultimately encompass up to 500 units of housing and off-street parking spaces, at a total estimated cost of $296 million. Designed by SLCE Architects, the units will comprise studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms ranging from 417 square feet to 914 square feet.

So far, 242 units across three phases have been completed, with another 166 units now under construction at 172 Warburton and 178 Warburton.

Financing includes $104,432 from The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers; over $700,000 from The Community Builders; $800,000 from Community Capital New York; $5 million from Westchester County Housing Implementation Fund; and $250,000 from the Empire State Development Restore NY grant.

Yonkers has also committed to providing $500,000 in City HOME funds and $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding.

“This new phase of Cottage Garden’s redevelopment points to the positive momentum happening right now in Yonkers as we revitalize our neighborhoods and improve the lives of the residents who live here,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “We are building a stronger, a more sustainable community for residents, thanks to the support of our federal, state, private, and local community partners and their commitment to Yonkers.”