IBM continues buying spree with Instana acquisition

Armonk-based IBM this morning announced another business acquisition, its fourth such announcement since spring. IBM said it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire the company Instana, which is involved in artificial intelligence (AI).

Yesterday, IBM announced that it is acquiring TruQua Enterprises LLC, a Chicago-headquartered finance and analytics company. This followed the purchase of the cloud cybersecurity provider Spanugo in June and the July purchase of Brazil-based WDG Automation.

Rob Thomas, an IBM senior vice president, said, “IBM’s acquisition of Instana is yet another important step that we are taking to provide companies with the most complete portfolio of AI-automated solutions to tackle this enormous challenge and help prevent unforeseen IT (information technology) incidents that can cost a business in lost revenue and reputation.”

Instana is an application performance monitoring and observability company that is headquartered in Chicago and has a development center in Germany. IBM describes it as a company that “provides businesses with capabilities to manage the performance of complex and modern cloud-native applications no matter where they reside – on mobile devices, public and private clouds and on-premises.”

Financial details were not disclosed but IBM did say it expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of next year.

IBM said that Instana’s products can be integrated into IBM’s Watson AIOps and help eliminate the need for IT personnel to manually monitor and manage applications. For example, if there is an outage incident on an e-commerce website it could be automatically detected.