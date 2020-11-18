Global insurance firm Ascot Group opening office in Stamford

Ascot Group, a global specialty insurance and reinsurance firm, is opening an office at 200 Elm St. in Stamford.

The company will occupy 24,000 square feet in the building, whose other tenants include Henkel and Diageo. Amenities include a central outdoor courtyard, building owner BLT’s bespoke Covid-19 testing program in partnership with Stamford Health and access to BLT’s virtual fitness offerings.

“Connecticut creates a thriving environment for growth companies like Ascot, affording us the opportunity to take advantage of a tremendous talent pool, coupled with convenient access to New York and Stamford’s dynamic business community – particularly within the insurance and reinsurance industry,” Ascot COO Yvonne Costello said.

“Connecticut’s value proposition has never been stronger,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Under my administration we have taken many measures to create a better business environment in Connecticut, one that attracts new companies, workers and investment to our state – and we are seeing results.”

CBRE Senior Vice Presidents Ned Burns and Zachary Price represented Ascot in the transaction, while BLT Executive Vice President Leslie Whatley facilitated negotiations for the landlord.