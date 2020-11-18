Danbury man sentenced for embezzling $1.1M

Danbury resident Anthony Teixeria was sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for embezzling $1.1 million from his employer.

Teixeira was employed by Joseph Merritt & Co. (JMC), a Hartford-based printing company, for more than 25 years, and most recently oversaw the company’s Danbury branch. According to the charges brought against him, Teixeira defrauded JMC and its customers between January 2012 and February 2019 by presenting sales orders or test sales orders to customers under the pretense they were invoices.

Customers who believed they were being billed for JMC work made payments to accounts that Teixeira controlled. Teixeira is also accused of stealing JMC’s printing-related inventory and selling it online while manipulating invoices to deceive the company’s accounting system.

Teixeira was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on Dec. 12, 2019, and was released on a $50,000 bond. However, he was taken into custody on June 1 after it was determined he violated the conditions of his release by spending more than $48,000 while released on bond, a violation of the court-imposed restrictions on his financial activity.

On July 24, Teixeira pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. As part of his sentence, Teixeira will be required to make full restitution in an amount that is to be determined.