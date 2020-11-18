Connecticut casinos record dismal October slot revenues

Connecticut’s tribal casinos limped out of October with slot revenues that were considerably lower from the levels recorded in both the previous month and one year earlier.

Mohegan Sun, which is owned and operated by the Mohegan Tribal Nation, announced October slot revenues of $35.8 million, down from the $40.3 million level set in September and a drop from the $43.7 million level recorded October 2019.The amount slot bettors wagered in September, known as the “handle,” was $436 million, down from $528 million recorded one year earlier.

Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, announced October slot revenues of $26.1 million, down from the $27.6 million level in September and a plummet from October 2019’s $34.5 million. Foxwoods’ $308.1 million handle fell precipitously from the $430 million in October 2019.

The casinos are required to channel 25% of slot revenues into Connecticut’s general fund. Mohegan Sun said it paid approximately $9 million to the state last month, while Foxwoods provided about $6.5 million.