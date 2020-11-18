Sacred Heart U. takes over management of Discovery Museum

Sacred Heart University will take over managing Bridgeport’s Discovery Museum beginning on Jan. 1. The financial terms of the agreement were not made public.

The museum is currently undergoing a $1.8 million state-funded upgrade to its planetarium, exhibits and classrooms.

The university, whose campus is down the street and across the Park Avenue border separating Fairfield and Bridgeport, plans to update the 62-year-old museum’s exhibits and expand its programs in science and technology.

The university also plans to host STEM-focused student events and provide summer internships for undergraduates and high school students, along with special programs for area school children.

“With the university’s focus on becoming a regional leader in STEM and computer science education, and the museum’s great track record for exciting and fun STEM learning opportunities, along with our strong shared values, this coming together will benefit both institutions and the community at large,” said Michael Alfano, dean of Sacred Heart’s Isabelle Farrington College of Education.