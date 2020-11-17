Impact Fairfield County kicks off 2020-21 grant season

With a goal of awarding two $100,000 Core Mission Grants to area nonprofits, Impact Fairfield County will host a virtual Fall Kick-Off event on Nov. 18 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

A prominent women’s-only giving circle, Impact Fairfield County is entering its sixth year as a philanthropic leader and has provided over $1 million in grant funding to local community organizations.

Grants have supported new projects, significant expansion of existing programs and improvements needed to advance core mission initiatives.

Wednesday’s free event will be carried via zoom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Those interested can RSVP here.