Senior living facility Waterstone on High Ridge coming to Stamford

EPOCH Senior Living is opening Waterstone on High Ridge, a boutique hotel-style community for seniors featuring independent living, assisted living and memory care, next year.

Located at 215 High Ridge Road in Stamford on a wooded campus next to a conservation area, Waterstone on High Ridge features 146 residences: 88 independent living apartments ranging from one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus, to two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus; 36 assisted living residences including studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments; and 22 memory care suites.

All-inclusive monthly fees for independent living start at $6,900. Based on apartment selection, monthly rates for assisted living apartments start at $7,900 and all-inclusive monthly rates for memory care start at $9,300.

Amenities include an indoor heated pool, salon and fitness center staffed with personal trainers; a restaurant; movie theater; concierge to arrange transportation and other services; pet-friendly accommodations; access to Stamford’s retailers, restaurants and cultural activities; natural walking trails and underground parking.

Currently under construction by National Development of Massachusetts, Waterstone on High Ridge is scheduled for opening late 2021. A welcome center has opened at 30 Buxton Farm Road.

EPOCH Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in the Northeast, including Bridges by Epoch communities in Norwalk and Trumbull. The company also recently opened a welcome center for Waterstone of Westchester, a 132-unit independent living facility for seniors in White Plains, which is also under construction.