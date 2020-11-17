WestportNow to cease publishing

The hyperlocal news resource WestportNow has announced it will cease publication at the end of the month after nearly 18 years in operation.

The announcement follows last week’s death of Gordon Joseloff, an Emmy Award-winning reporter who founded and published WestportNow since March 2003. In a statement on the WestportNow site, Joseloff’s children Anna-Liisa Nixon and Ben Joseloff cited their father as an indispensable aspect of WestportNow’s existence.

“Like many small business owners, he devoted nearly every waking hour to its success,” they said in a statement. “WestportNow would never have had such a remarkable run without the contributions of many talented individuals, but Gordon Joseloff was the heart and soul of the newsroom’s 24/7 operations. Continuing to provide the level of coverage WestportNow readers expect and deserve without his leadership would be challenging.”

Nixon and Josselof added the WestportNow website will continue to remain online “as a historical record of Westport from 2003 to 2020” after original reporting ends.