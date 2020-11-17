Lithuania buys four Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawks for $213M

The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense has signed a $213 million agreement to buy four UH-60M Black Hawk medium-lift helicopters manufactured by Stratford-headquartered Sikorsky Aircraft.

The deal marks the first time that Lithuania has bought American-made helicopters. Raimundas Karoblis, Lithuania’s defense minister, signed the deal during an official visit to Washington, D.C.

The new aircraft will replace Lithuania’s aging Mil Mi-8T helicopters, which were originally designed during the Soviet era. The Sikorsky deal will also encompass ancillary equipment, spares, repair services and logistics support.

The UH-60M helicopters are scheduled for delivery to Lithuania in 2024.