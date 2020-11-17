IBM buys TruQua Enterprises, third acquisition of the year

IBM has acquired TruQua Enterprises LLC, a Chicago-headquartered finance and analytics company serving the IT and SAP industries. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TruQua is the third company acquired by IBM this year, following the purchase of the cloud cybersecurity provider Spanugo in June and the July purchase of Brazil-based WDG Automation.

In a press release, Armonk-based IBM said the acquisition will broaden the company’s “expertise in migrating financial platforms to SAP to help businesses modernize their financial processes and be at the forefront of industry innovation” through the adoption of SAP S/4HANA, the latest generation of SAP’s ERP business suite.

“Our clients are reimagining their core finance processes with cloud, AI and other exponential technologies to drive increased value for their organizations,” said Rahul Kalia, global managing partner for enterprise cloud applications at IBM Services.

“Our acquisition of TruQua further strengthens IBM’s deep global expertise in finance and demonstrates our continued commitment towards supporting Chief Financial Officers’ strategic initiatives.”