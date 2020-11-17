Altus Power buys 2.5 MW solar project in Vermont

Greenwich-based Altus Power America Inc. has acquired a 2.5 MW operating solar project in Charlotte, Vermont. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The project generates about 3 million KW hours of electricity annually and sells energy to VEPP Inc, a not-for-profit corporation that administers two of Vermont’s renewable energy programs under contract with the Vermont Public Utility Commission. With this transaction, Altus Power now has four solar sites in Vermont.

“We are pleased to add this operating asset to our growing national portfolio of distributed generation solar assets,” said Gregg Felton, managing partner of Altus Power. “Altus Power’s reputation for providing sellers with competitive prices and transaction certainty has significantly increased our transaction pipeline.”