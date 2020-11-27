Financial consulting firm Mirador hits 5-year mark, eyes further expansion in Darien

Given the helter-skelter status of the financial world, any company hitting its five-year anniversary is something to celebrate.

That Mirador LCC has done so without losing a single client is something approaching miraculous.

“That’s one of the most important things in my mind,” Mirador founder and Managing Partner Joseph Larizza told the Business Journal. “Every client who has joined us has been with us for the entire time. That’s a statement about the quality of our work.”

Launched in August 2015 with one employee and one client, the Darien-based financial reporting and technology consulting services firm has over 40 employees and continues to rapidly expand, Larizza said. Mirador’s revenues have grown over 200% year-over-year, he said.

The concept is relatively simple, he said: Mirador began by providing bespoke portfolio-performance reporting solutions for high net-worth families, wealth management firms and endowments and foundations. It has since expanded to act as an “outsourced chief technology officer,” working with clients to choose and integrate the right combination of software and technology to support their business.

Larizza’s past positions at the likes of Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse eventually led him to Fieldpoint Private, a financial advisory firm in Greenwich, where he helped it become one of the first such companies to aggregate all of its clients’ data regardless of size or type of investment. From there he decided to “take the leap” into starting his own business.

And as a longtime Darien resident, Larizza felt that 10 Corbin Drive made the most sense for Mirador’s location. “Most of our senior people live in the area,” he noted, “and it’s only two blocks away from the train station, so our junior people can take advantage of that.”

Larizza also made a point of bringing several people back into the workforce, “particularly women who had taken time off to have kids and wanted to come back to work. If anyone needs to run out for a doctor’s appointment, or their son forgot lunch, they have the freedom to do so, while at the same time we have the opportunity to tap this incredible talent pool.”

For all that, the company expects to be one of the anchor tenants in Baywater Properties’ mixed-use project The Corbin District, envisioned as a 20,000-square-foot district in downtown Darien. Larizza anticipates the move to take place sometime in 2022.

Meanwhile, Mirador already has a branch office in Salt Lake City; a subsidiary, Mirari Wealth Limited, in Dublin, to serve clients with non-U.S. based investments; and is eying a possible physical expansion into Asia.

“What we’re not is a technology company,” Larizza said, addressing a common misconception. “We use third-party tools to manage and measure your data – where it is and what’s trending. We promise a high-tech, concierge model and strong service, with a team that acts as an extension of your staff to better understand your portfolio.

“We’re agnostic as to what you do,” he added. “we just want to make sure that you have the right information.”