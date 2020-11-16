The publisher of the Fairfield County edition of Natural Awakenings, a monthly magazine focused on alternative healing practices and wellness, is putting the publication up for sale.

In an editorial in the November edition, Publisher Nicole Miale stated, “While I know the future of the magazine is bright, for a variety of reasons both personal and professional, now is the time for me to step away from publishing.”

Miale did not list a specific sales price for the publication.

Natural Awakenings is operated on a regional franchise network by the Florida-based Natural Awakenings Publishing Corp. Miale became publisher in 2013 and is the third owner within the last 16 years of the franchise covering Fairfield County and the Housatonic Valley. She has also published the Greater Hartford/Tolland County edition since 2017.

Miale was previously the director of admissions at The Graduate Institute in Bethany before acquiring the magazine franchise. She did not state where she will be heading after running the magazine, but added that the franchise’s parent company will take over its sale if she is unable to secure a buyer on her own.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to serve so many,” she said. “I look forward to passing the torch to the next lucky soul who gets to lead this community service.”