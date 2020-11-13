Newtown Savings, People’s United named state’s ‘best banks’ by Newsweek

Newtown Savings Bank has been named “Connecticut’s Best Small Bank,” and Bridgeport’s People’s United “Connecticut’s Best Big Bank,” by Newsweek magazine as part of its inaugural “America’s Best Banks 2021” ranking.

To compile the list, 2,500 FDIC-insured U.S. banks were assessed based on 55 separate factors, including checking and savings product offerings, fees and interest rates, online banking and mobile app satisfaction scores, and customer service ratings in order to develop best-in-class options across 19 categories.

The awards come in a year when bankers have been working to help consumers and small businesses to weather the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and provide much-needed aid and stability to local economies.

“We are truly honored to have been named Connecticut’s best small bank,” said Kenneth L. Weinstein, Newtown Savings Bank’s president & CEO. “I have been inspired by the dedication and hard work of our employees and their commitment to meeting our customers’ needs in so many ways during this very difficult time, and we are all very proud of this recognition.”

The community bank operates 15 branches, while People’s United has 169.