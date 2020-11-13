Lovesac to sell furniture line via Best Buy website

Stamford home furnishing brand Lovesac has teamed with BestBuy.com for the e-commerce sale of its product line.

Lovesac began selling its Sactional brand of easy-to-assemble furniture in Best Buy retail stores last year. The new Lovesac on BestBuy.com site enables consumers to purchase the products online for an in-store pickup.

Lovesac has 97 items for sale on the new site including sofas, sectionals, love seats, living room chairs and beanbag chairs.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of Lovesac sales online with Best Buy just in time for the holiday shopping season,” said Shawn Nelson, founder and CEO of Lovesac. “Showcasing our products through established and innovative online retailers like Best Buy expands our brand awareness serving as another digital touchpoint during the Sactionals shopping journey, and through this partnership we will be able to reach a broader audience and accelerate adoption of the Sactionals platform.”