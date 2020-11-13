BIC announces expansion of corporate sustainability goals

Shelton-headquartered BIC has announced the expansion of its program to increase sustainability levels within its consumer goods product lines.

The new commitments to the company’s “Writing the Future, Together” sustainability endeavor includes the goal of 20% non-virgin petroleum plastic for its products by 2025, with an upgrade to a 50% goal by 2030. The company added that 100% of BIC consumer plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

BIC introduced the “Writing the Future, Together” program in 2018 with goals that included a long-term target of 100% renewable energy usage, improving the environmental footprint of its products and aiming for a safe work environment with zero accidents across all operations.

“I am proud that we are taking BIC’s circular economy journey to the next level by transforming the way we use plastic,” said Gonzalve Bich, CEO of BIC. “BIC has been at the forefront of sustainability for more than 15 years; it is a core element of everything we do, from how we operate to the products and solutions we bring to consumers.”