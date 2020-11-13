Regal Cinemas suspends New York theater operations

Regal Cinemas has announced it will indefinitely close its New York locations, citing a lack of major Hollywood releases to bring audiences back to its theaters.

The theater chain was able to resume operations last month after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that cinemas outside of New York City could reopen while following new protocols on seating capacity and building hygiene.

The film exhibition industry has been hampered by an absence of new movies from the top Hollywood studios. Many titles that were highly anticipated for fall and holiday-season release – including the new James Bond epic “No Time to Die,” Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and Denis Villeneuve’s new spin on the sci-fi classic “Dune” – have been pushed back for release in 2021 while Disney’s “Mulan” bypassed theaters and went straight to the Disney+ streaming service.

One of the few major Hollywood releases to get a theatrical release during the pandemic, Warner Bros.’ $200 million epic “Tenet,” underperformed in the U.S. and was saved from financial losses thanks to a robust commercial run in Asian theaters, which have been open for months. In a statement issued yesterday to Fox Business, Regal cited “Tenet” in its decision to stay closed until more films are in circulation.

“In line with our previously announced strategy, Regal is temporarily suspending operations end of day Thursday at the remainder of our theaters in New York State and California until the public health and operational environment allows for the resumption of a full release slate,” the company said. “This change affects a very limited number of our theaters, which we had kept open following the delayed approval of theater reopenings in their markets and in line with our wish to allow more of our customers to see ‘Tenet’ on the big screen.”

Within this region, Regal operates theaters in Fishkill, Mohegan Lake, Nanuet, New Rochelle and Poughkeepsie.