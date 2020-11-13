Home Banking & Finance Connecticut CARES Small Business Grant Program taking applications

The $50 million Connecticut CARES Small Business Grant Program, designed to help small businesses recover from the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, is now accepting applications.

As previously reported, the program will provide businesses and nonprofits in Connecticut that have fewer than 20 employees, or a 2019 payroll of less than $1.5 million, with a one-time grant of $5,000.

The grants can be used for payroll, rent, utilities, inventory, purchase of machinery or equipment, or costs associated with compliance of the ongoing Reopen Connecticut Business Sector Rules.

The grant program is being managed by the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). All funds will be disbursed to approved applicants by Dec. 30, and will not require repayment.

Online applications and additional information can be found here.

