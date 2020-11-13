Sacred Heart University in settlement over student’s 2017 choking death

Sacred Heart University has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of a student who died in 2017 after choking in an eating contest.

According to an Associated Press report, the mother of Caitlin Nelson, a 20-year-old junior from Clark, New Jersey, agreed to undisclosed terms with the Fairfield-based school. Nelson choked on pancakes during a charity fundraising eating contest held by a sorority. She died three days later.

Neither the school nor the attorney representing the Nelson family would publicly comment on the settlement.

Sacred Heart filed a lawsuit against Chartwells, its food services vendor, alleging that any negligence in Nelson’s death belonged to that company. Chartwells denied wrongdoing in Nelson’s death and the settlement required the school to withdraw its cross-complaint against its vendor.