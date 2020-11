FORMER CEO TO BE RECOGNIZED BY UNITED WAY

United Way of Westchester and Putnam an anti-poverty organization located at 336 Central Park Ave., White Plains, is hosting its annual “Take a Walk in Her Shoes” event virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 6-7 p.m. Maria M. Trusa, CEO of Formé Medical Center and Urgent Care, will be recognized with the 2020 Women’s Leadership…