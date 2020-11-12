After 20 years, Trumbull moves ahead with $7M purchase of 25 acres

Having discussed the matter off and on for approximately 20 years, Trumbull has decided to purchase five parcels of property totaling 25.32 acres on Hardy Lane for just under $7 million.

The property abuts the Pequonnock River Valley and is surrounded by approximately 300 single-family homes in the Church Hill Road area.

The Trumbull Land Acquisition Committee, which was reconstituted in 2018 and began meeting last year, recommended the town consider purchasing the property. On Oct. 21, the Planning and Zoning Commission in a 5-0 bipartisan vote recommended purchase. The Town Council has now approved the $6,995,000 deal by a 16-3 bipartisan vote, with one abstention.

The property will be purchased with 20-year municipal bonds.

“This purchase allows us to control the future of this property instead of ending up reacting to a situation that may not be in the best interest of the Trumbull community,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “Any high-density development in this area would change the character of this long-established single-family residential area.”

Tesoro said the town has no immediate plans for the property. “We will land bank it, and any future considerations will be subject to additional review and approvals and public input,” she said.