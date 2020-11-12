Shelton’s NanoViricides moves forward with studies of possible Covid treatment

NanoViricides Inc., the antiviral drug developer based in Shelton, has engaged Calvert Labs, a contract research organization, for performing the Safety Pharmacology studies of its clinical drug candidate for the treatment of Covid-19.

The company intends to perform certain core safety pharmacology studies to ensure safety of the drug candidate at Calvert Labs, which is based in Scott, Pennsylvania. The data from those studies will be used for filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA.

Prior to that, NanoViricides intends to file a pre-IND application with the FDA to obtain guidance.

The news follows Pfizer’s announcement earlier this week that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing the coronavirus in trial volunteers.

Other companies that have reported progress on a Covid vaccine include AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Novavax.