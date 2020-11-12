Chipotle to premiere Digital Kitchen concept in Orange County

Chipotle Mexican Grill is introducing its first digital-only restaurant on Nov. 14 in Orange County’s Highland Falls.

The new Chipotle Digital Kitchen at 521A Main St. is located near the U.S. Military Academy and will focus solely on pick-up and delivery. Customers must order their meals either through the Chipotle website or app, or though a third-party delivery service. Orders are picked up in a lobby which the company said is “designed to include all of the sounds, smells and kitchen views of a traditional Chipotle restaurant.”

The Digital Kitchen will also provide catering services, with orders available for pick-up from a separate entrance at the restaurant.

Chipotle said its new endeavor will be adapted to allow the chain’s expansion into areas that cannot support a full-size restaurant.

“With digital sales tripling year over year last quarter, consumers are demanding more digital access than ever before, so we’re constantly exploring new ways to enhance the experience for our guests,” remarked Chipotle’s Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner.

The company has more than 2,700 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France and Germany.