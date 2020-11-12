Stanford White-designed Rockland County residence listed at $1.275M

An 1891 Rockland County residence designed by the legendary architect Stanford White has been listed for sale at $1.275 million.

The 2,900-square-foot shingle colonial home at 230 Hudson Terrace in Piermont has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and features the original paneled woodwork and doors plus four fireplaces. The four-level residence, which is known locally as the Taylor House, is on a half-acre property with an outdoor pool and Hudson River views, and the listing states it is a five-minute walk from the town center.

The property has been owned by the same family for four generations. An earlier listing in September 2019 for $1.29 million was reduced twice to $1.5 million before being taken off the market in May. Sotheby’s International is the listing agent for this sale.