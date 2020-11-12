New study details gender pay disparities in nursing profession

Male nurses are earning higher salaries than their female counterparts, according to the 2020 Nurse Salary Research Report conducted by Nurse.com from Relias.

The nationwide study, which polled more than 7,400 nursing professionals in all 50 states, observed that while the overall annual registered nurse (RN) salary increased by $1,630 since the 2018 Nurse.com salary report, men were making an additional $7,297 than women. Two years ago, the gap was only $699, even though male RNs reported having less education than their female colleagues.

Nurse.com attributed the salary disparity to secondary pay and negotiation among RNs: Men had a higher secondary nursing salary ($22,000) than women ($14,000), with only 34% of female RNs reporting they were able to negotiate salary “most of the time” or “always,” compared to 46% of male RNs.

Among advanced practical registered nurses (APRN), men reported a higher salary than women – $120,000 versus $104,000 – although male nurses stated they worked four more hours per week. The highest salary was among certified registered nurse anesthetists was $184,000, of which approximately 57% are males.

The survey also found that nursing is still a predominantly white profession. Black nurses make up the second largest demographic group, with 11% of APRNs, 11% of licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and licensed vocational nurses (LVNs) and 9% of all RNs. Hispanic nurses make up 8% of APRNs, 7% of LPNs/LVNs and 6% of RNs, while Asian Americans accounted for 4% of APRNs, 3% of LPNs/LVNs and 5% of RNs.

“In a year in which nurses have been at the forefront of care during the global Covid-19 pandemic, their dedication, professionalism, empathy, attention to detail, and numerous other skills have shone bright,” said Darius Matthews, Relias’ vice president of marketplaces. “The findings of our survey tell the story of what nurses need so that administrators can ensure equity in the profession, as well as key tools that can level gaps in salary, education, and representation among genders, races, and ethnic identities.”

Matthews added that employers should use this new data to determine “how they can create and support a more equitable environment for nursing staff.”