Historic Trumbull home hits market for $749K

The David Mallett Jr. House, recognized by the National Register of Historic Places, has hit the Trumbull market at $749,000.

Built in 1760, the 3,196-square-foot house at 420 Tashua Road is named after one of the grandsons of John Mallett, a French native who emigrated to the U.S. with a group of Huguenots in 1691.

The two-level house has four bedrooms, two full and one half-bathrooms, and wood-burning fireplaces in its living and dining rooms. It sits on 1.51 acres across from Tashua Knolls fairway.

A 3-car barn-style garage includes a walk-up loft offers even more storage; the backyard includes a fenced-in pool.

The home is represented by Sara Fowler of William Raveis Real Estate.