PepsiCo publishes cookbook with MTN Dew-infused recipes

PepsiCo is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its MTN Dew brand with the release of a cookbook with recipes featuring the popular green-hued soft drink as a main ingredient.

The new “Big Bold Book of MTN Dew Recipes” is compiled from fan-based culinary escapades, running the gamut from breakfast pancakes to dinnertime brisket to the MTN Dew Cherry and Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake. A chapter dubbed “Liquid Legends” pours MTN Dew into classic cocktail recipes. Another PepsiCo brand, Cheetos, is used as crust to create green mozzarella bites.

The cookbook will be available for $30 on a limited release beginning Nov. 16, and will be sold exclusively on the newly launched Dew Store e-commerce site.

“Our fans have been creating delicious, outrageous, and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with MTN Dew for years,” said Nicole Portwood, vice president of marketing for MTN Dew. “In many ways, this is the long-overdue love letter to those beautiful edible creations and the people behind them. We’re honored to share these recipes with the world in our first-ever curated cookbook.”