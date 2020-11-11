Crave Better Foods acquires Solero fruit bar product line

Cos Cob-based Crave Better Foods LLC, makers of Chipwich ice cream cookie sandwiches, has acquired the Solero organic fruit bar product line from Iris Brands LLC. The financial terms of the transaction were not made public.

Solero was launched in 2017 with four flavors, each ranging between 40 and 120 calories per bar. The product’s creators, Josh Hochschuler and Steve Gill, previously launched the Talenti gelato brand that was purchased by Unilever in 2014.

“We are delighted to add the Solero business to our growing company,” said David Clarke, CEO of Crave Better Foods. “When we started Crave and relaunched Chipwich, our premise was there would always be consumer demand for strong brands made with elevated ingredients. Solero is a perfect example.”

Crave Better Foods acquired the Chipwich brand trademark in 2017 from Nestlé, which had ceased production on the line in 2009. Chipwich was relaunched in 2018 and earlier this year, a birthday cake version of the product was introduced.